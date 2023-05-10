Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $9.22. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 69,624,753 shares.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,362 shares of company stock worth $2,149,762. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 23.4 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 30.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 147,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 71,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.