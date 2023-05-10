Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Trading Up 1.1%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06). Approximately 232,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 322,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.55 ($0.06).

Panthera Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.50. The firm has a market cap of £6.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Panthera Resources

In other Panthera Resources news, insider Mark Bolton purchased 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,080 ($5,148.26). Insiders own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

About Panthera Resources

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

