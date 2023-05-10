Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Park City Group Price Performance
PCYG opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.85 million, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.09. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $7.07.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%.
Park City Group Company Profile
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
