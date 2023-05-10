Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Park City Group Price Performance

PCYG opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.85 million, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.09. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $7.07.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

Park City Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Park City Group by 686.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 29,418.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park City Group during the first quarter worth $56,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Featured Stories

