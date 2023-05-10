Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $405.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PH. Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $378.46.

Shares of PH opened at $339.11 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $364.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 94.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 328.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

