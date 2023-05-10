Patterson-UTI Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 31,993 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 990% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,936 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,644,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,525,000 after buying an additional 369,428 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,439,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,154,000 after purchasing an additional 545,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,578,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,882,000 after purchasing an additional 534,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,833,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,746,000 after buying an additional 697,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.28.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

