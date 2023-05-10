Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $122.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 138,039 shares worth $14,153,031. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

