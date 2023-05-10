Payoneer Global Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,792 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 463% compared to the average daily volume of 1,562 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 8,014 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $45,439.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,187,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,259.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Payoneer Global news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $35,759.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,322 shares in the company, valued at $948,693.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 8,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $45,439.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,187,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,259.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,447 shares of company stock valued at $528,612 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 207.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,311,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 19.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 19,567 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 563,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -126.47 and a beta of 0.93. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

