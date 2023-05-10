Payoneer Global Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOGet Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,308 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the average volume of 1,562 put options.

In other news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $35,759.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,322 shares in the company, valued at $948,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 17,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $98,720.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,463,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $35,759.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,447 shares of company stock worth $528,612 in the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after buying an additional 16,940,356 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,158,000 after buying an additional 1,383,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at $86,560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,272.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after buying an additional 5,593,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,840,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,947,000 after buying an additional 975,681 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

