PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.52.

PayPal Stock Down 12.7 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.73. The company has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $103.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

