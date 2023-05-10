PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Truist Financial

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.52.

PYPL stock opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

