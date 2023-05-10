PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $103.00 at Citigroup

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.52.

PayPal Stock Down 12.7 %

PYPL opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

