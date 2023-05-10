PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $75.52, but opened at $69.53. PayPal shares last traded at $67.49, with a volume of 18,890,770 shares traded.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.52.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PayPal Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,711,000 after acquiring an additional 338,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.