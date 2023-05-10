PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.52.

PayPal stock opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day moving average is $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

