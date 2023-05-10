PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

PMT opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $998.18 million, a PE ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 3,831 shares of company stock worth $46,297 and sold 20,765 shares worth $279,988. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.