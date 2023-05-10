PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Activity

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at $899,049.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,831 shares of company stock valued at $46,297 and have sold 20,765 shares valued at $279,988. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,438,000 after acquiring an additional 85,349 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,688,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,088,000 after acquiring an additional 227,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,746,000 after acquiring an additional 460,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,865,000 after buying an additional 121,072 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after buying an additional 178,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.18 million, a P/E ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -363.64%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Articles

