Phraction Management LLC Purchases 17,120 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Phraction Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.4% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 138,039 shares worth $14,153,031. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.