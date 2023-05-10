PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Shares Up 2.1%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.42. 108,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 66,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $14,682,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,228,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,154,000 after acquiring an additional 845,028 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 761,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 125,395 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 108,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 100,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

