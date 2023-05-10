PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Shares Up 2.1%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.42. 108,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 66,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14.
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund
About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund
Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.
The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.
Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NRGX)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.