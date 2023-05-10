Piper Sandler Cuts Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $49.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.11.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.43. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $94.77.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 28.53%.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.