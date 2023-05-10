Piper Sandler Increases Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $315.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.33.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $285.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Shockwave Medical has a one year low of $128.73 and a one year high of $320.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 61.57%. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $5,635,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,949.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total value of $120,377.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,401.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,645 shares of company stock worth $11,946,949 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,596,000 after buying an additional 86,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,531,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading

