POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $31,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $79,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNT opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $890.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.14.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $1.79. The business had revenue of $226.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

