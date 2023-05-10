Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Rating) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.86 ($0.01). Approximately 27,968,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 443% from the average daily volume of 5,149,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

Power Metal Resources Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of £14.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.22.

Power Metal Resources Company Profile

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds 70% interest in the Kisinka project situated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia, as well as owns an interest in projects located in Botswana and Tanzania.

