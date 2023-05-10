PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $23.66 and last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 181543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.95). PRA Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRAA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $425,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 103,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 745,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PRA Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,597,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the third quarter worth $8,471,000.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. The company has a market cap of $938.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.16.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

