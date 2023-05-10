Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$118.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. CIBC reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cormark lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$100.50 on Wednesday. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$77.36 and a one year high of C$105.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$91.21. The company has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.55 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 5.1172871 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

