Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $34.85, but opened at $36.22. Progyny shares last traded at $37.24, with a volume of 612,946 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Progyny alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Progyny

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,995.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,557,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at $7,557,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,504,595.37. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,414 shares of company stock worth $4,682,037 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Progyny by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 92,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 321.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Trading Up 8.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.00 and a beta of 1.51.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.