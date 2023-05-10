Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Issued By Capital One Financial

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.83. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.76 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

NYSE EOG opened at $113.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.66. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $22,346,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

