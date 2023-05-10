Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Gogo Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gogo in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the technology company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gogo’s FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. Gogo had a net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 77.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Gogo Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

GOGO stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.28. Gogo has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $21.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gogo by 432.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gogo by 233.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gogo by 41.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 41.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.