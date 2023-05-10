Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report issued on Sunday, May 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of HUN opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 2,870.0% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

