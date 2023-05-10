Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for TransAlta Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.05.

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$12.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.78. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$10.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.45.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.60 million.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 313.33%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

