Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Lowered by William Blair

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report released on Monday, May 8th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

USPH has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research upped their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $110.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.62 and its 200-day moving average is $93.44. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $131.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.77 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 133.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $116,909.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $116,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $37,995.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,814 shares of company stock worth $484,853 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.63%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

