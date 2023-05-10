Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Position Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $12,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.65. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $114.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.24, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average is $96.86.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

