Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $209.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -580.67 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.19. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $216.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $500.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.29 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently -483.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,126 shares in the company, valued at $18,025,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,126 shares in the company, valued at $18,025,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Barry sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total value of $2,834,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,411,708.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,321 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

