Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $171.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $171.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.07.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.70.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

