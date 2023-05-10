Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.50. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QBCRF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.50 to C$35.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51.

Quebecor, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

