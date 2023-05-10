QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.54.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. Research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuickLogic news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $28,820.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in QuickLogic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in QuickLogic by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 152,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

