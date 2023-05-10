Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.44.

RAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rain Oncology from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Rain Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ RAIN opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. Rain Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rain Oncology

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rain Oncology will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rain Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rain Oncology by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Rain Oncology by 224,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rain Oncology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rain Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rain Oncology

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

