RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) were down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $692.10 and last traded at $692.10. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 96 shares. The stock had previously closed at $724.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €619.00 ($680.22) to €639.00 ($702.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $666.00.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $678.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $637.13.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation in industrial kitchens. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), EMEA, North America, Asia, and Other segments. The company was founded by Siegfried Meister in 1973 and is headquartered in Landsberg am Lech, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.