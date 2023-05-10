RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) were down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $692.10 and last traded at $692.10. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 96 shares. The stock had previously closed at $724.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €619.00 ($680.22) to €639.00 ($702.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $666.00.
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 4.4 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $678.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $637.13.
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation in industrial kitchens. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), EMEA, North America, Asia, and Other segments. The company was founded by Siegfried Meister in 1973 and is headquartered in Landsberg am Lech, Germany.
Read More
