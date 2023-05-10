Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Raymond James also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$84.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$81.40 million.

98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance

98532 (KMP.TO) Dividend Announcement

98532 has a twelve month low of C$12.04 and a twelve month high of C$14.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

See Also

