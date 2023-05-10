Raymond James Lowers The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $310.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CI. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.17.
The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.7 %
The Cigna Group stock opened at $262.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.
Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group
In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,601,867 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $215,213,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in The Cigna Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 396,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.
About The Cigna Group
The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
