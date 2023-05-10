Razor Energy (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Shares Down 18.7%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 18.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 6,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 17,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
Razor Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01.
About Razor Energy
Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It operates assets in the Swan Hills area covering 155,520 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,615 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.
Featured Stories
