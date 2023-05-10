Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY):

4/21/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $68.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Occidental Petroleum is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $84.00 to $86.00.

4/10/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $83.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $65.00.

3/31/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $63.00.

3/27/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $78.00.

3/16/2023 – Occidental Petroleum is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Get Occidental Petroleum Co alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,970,091,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.