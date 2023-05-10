Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $440.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDWWF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. HSBC upgraded Redrow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Redrow from GBX 400 ($5.05) to GBX 440 ($5.55) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Redrow has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

