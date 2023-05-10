Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hess (HES)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hess (NYSE: HES) recently:

4/28/2023 – Hess had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.

4/21/2023 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $172.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $166.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Hess is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $156.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Hess was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/5/2023 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2023 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $139.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Hess is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $174.00.

NYSE:HES opened at $136.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.39. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,608,238.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,608,238.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,721 shares of company stock worth $7,391,691 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hess by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 57,965 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Hess by 8.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hess by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $338,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Hess by 65.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Hess by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

