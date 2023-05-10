Reviewing Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NextNav and Leonardo DRS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNav 0 1 1 0 2.50 Leonardo DRS 0 0 4 0 3.00

NextNav presently has a consensus price target of $10.63, indicating a potential upside of 387.39%. Leonardo DRS has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.86%. Given NextNav’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NextNav is more favorable than Leonardo DRS.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextNav $3.93 million 59.42 -$40.12 million ($0.39) -5.59 Leonardo DRS $2.69 billion 1.45 $405.00 million $2.16 6.94

This table compares NextNav and Leonardo DRS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Leonardo DRS has higher revenue and earnings than NextNav. NextNav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leonardo DRS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NextNav and Leonardo DRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNav -1,021.80% -55.95% -44.71% Leonardo DRS 17.18% 8.09% 4.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.7% of NextNav shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of NextNav shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

NextNav has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leonardo DRS beats NextNav on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Sensors & Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The Advanced Sensors & Computing segment has been aligned to push towards a more autonomous future. It consists of six business units, which include Airborne & Intelligence Systems, Daylight Solutions, DRS RADA Technologies, Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems, Land Electronics, and Naval Electronics. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of both a ground vehicle integrator and naval power and propulsion system provider. Leonardo DRS was founded by Leonard Newman and David E. Gross in 1969 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

