Reviewing Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) & Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) and Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Better World Acquisition and Pernod Ricard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Better World Acquisition alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better World Acquisition N/A -86.49% 4.45% Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Better World Acquisition and Pernod Ricard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better World Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Pernod Ricard 0 2 5 0 2.71

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pernod Ricard has a consensus price target of $219.33, indicating a potential upside of 365.48%. Given Pernod Ricard’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pernod Ricard is more favorable than Better World Acquisition.

26.0% of Better World Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Better World Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Better World Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Better World Acquisition and Pernod Ricard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better World Acquisition N/A N/A $3.25 million N/A N/A Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 5.94 $1.57 billion N/A N/A

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Better World Acquisition.

Summary

Pernod Ricard beats Better World Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better World Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Pernod Ricard

(Get Rating)

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Better World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.