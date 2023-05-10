Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RSKD shares. TheStreet downgraded Riskified from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Riskified from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Riskified from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in Riskified by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,477,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Riskified by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 96,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Riskified by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,549,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 482,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of RSKD opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $768.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.72 million. Research analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

