Riskified (RSKD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Riskified has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.72 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. On average, analysts expect Riskified to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $768.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.25. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $6.73.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 306.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Riskified from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Riskified from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Riskified from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.70.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.