Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,833.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RKWBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rockwool A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Societe Generale upgraded Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Handelsbanken cut Rockwool A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Rockwool A/S Price Performance

RKWBF stock opened at $235.50 on Wednesday. Rockwool A/S has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $291.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.69.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

