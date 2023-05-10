Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $56.20. Roku has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $105.85.

Insider Activity at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729. 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Roku by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 32.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

