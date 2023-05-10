Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stake Trimmed by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Roku by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Roku by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $105.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.20.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

