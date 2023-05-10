Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $4.50. Rover Group shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 383,889 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.95 million. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. Rover Group’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ROVR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group

Rover Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.39 million, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

